Gigafactory likely to come up in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: A battery pack manufacturing and assembly facility, also known as battery park or “gigafactory”, is likely to come up on 100 acres of land in Ramanathapuram, with talks under way between the promoters and the Tamil Nadu government, according to C Narasimhan, Chairman of Raasi Group of Companies.

Narasimhan, who is also a member of the Indian Battery Association, said the project envisages establishing a 5GW battery energy storage assembly system to manufacture key components for battery packs. “We are taking Chinese partners as technology investors as well, and are also looking at both domestic and global investors,” he told reporters, on the sidelines of an industry roundtable, hosted by Informa Markets in India.

The event that brought together leading stakeholders from the battery manufacturing, EV, and clean energy sectors was organised as part of the run-up to the third edition of The Battery Show India 2025 (TBSI), which will be held alongside the 18th edition of Renewable Energy India (REI) from October 30 to November 1 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.