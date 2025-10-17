How can we bar channels from airing talk shows: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned a public interest litigation (PIL) petitioner on how the court could prevent a television channel from airing a talk show or order action against airing a show on stray dogs.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan and G Arul Murugan, raised the query while hearing the PIL filed by advocate D Prakaash Ganth. The bench directed him to explain how such an order could be issued, and adjourned the hearing to next week, after the Deepavali holidays.

The petitioner alleged that following the telecast of the programme “Neeya Naana” on Star Vijay on August 31, a series of gruesome and shocking incidents of extreme cruelty to stray dogs were reported in Palladam in Tiruppur district, and two FIRs were registered in connection with the suspicious deaths of stray dogs. He also claimed that the programme incited violence against community animals, thereby endangering their lives and welfare. The petitioner sought a direction to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) not to permit in future the broadcast of any such shows that “propagate misinformation against community animals” and the settled law under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. He also sought action against those responsible for airing the talk show.