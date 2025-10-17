Namakkal Police warn public against online Deepavali shopping scams

NAMAKKAL: Beware of cybercriminals lurking to target shoppers making purchases ahead of Deepavali, warned the Namakkal District Police.

With the Deepavali festive season fast approaching, the police have issued a strong advisory urging the public to remain alert against cybercriminals exploiting the celebrations to cheat unsuspecting online shoppers.

In recent weeks, several residents have reportedly fallen victim to online frauds, after being lured by advertisements offering crackers, sweets, and savouries at exceptionally low prices. Police sources say scammers have been operating through fake websites and social media pages, tricking people into transferring money and then vanishing without fulfilling the orders.

Cybercriminals are said to be creating counterfeit accounts and promotional pages on popular platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. These pages display attractive offers and discounts designed to appear genuine, often accompanied by flashy images and videos to build trust. Once victims make payments through QR codes, UPI IDs, or online banking, the fraudsters disappear without responding further.

The Namakkal Police have therefore cautioned citizens to double-check the authenticity of any website or seller before placing online orders. Buyers are advised to verify the seller's contact details, business background, and credibility, and to avoid purchases from unfamiliar links or unverified sources.

Officials also reminded the public not to share sensitive banking information such as card numbers, OTPs, or account credentials through WhatsApp, email, or unknown links. When carrying out online card transactions, users should ensure they are using secure payment gateways, as scammers may attempt to store card details for later misuse.

The police reiterated that anyone affected by such online scams can seek help by calling the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or by registering a complaint on the official portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.