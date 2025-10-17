Sparkle is back: Tiruchy cracker sellers say sales booming amid online biz lure

TIRUCHY: The festive fervour of Deepavali has knocked on the doors of retail cracker traders of Tiruchy, with vibrant crowds returning to physical stores despite the continued challenge of illegal online sales cutting into their profit share. Traders note that the Deepavali spirit is stronger than last year, fuelled by attractive discounts, assured product quality, and the joy of in-person shopping after years of subdued celebrations.

Traders allege that despite the Supreme Court’s blanket ban on the online sale of firecrackers in 2018, several websites continue to lure buyers with flashy offers and discounts.

However, city retailers remain optimistic that the traditional shopping experience is drawing customers back to their stores, making this year one of the most profitable festive seasons in recent years. R Jerone, a retail cracker shop owner in Palakarai who has been selling crackers in the city for over two decades, said sales have significantly improved this year.

“After the Covid slump, our business was badly hit by online cracker sales. Last year, we had around 400 customers a day, but this year it has increased to nearly 700. Usually, by this time, we have about 50% of our stock unsold, but now we’ve already sold more than 60%,” he said.

Ravi Prasanth, who runs a retail cracker outlet in Anna Nagar, said that while sales have not yet reached pre-covid levels, business is better than last year. “There’s no effective mechanism to enforce the ban against online cracker sales. Cybercrime police have issued warnings, but no proper crackdown has taken place,” he said.