Sparkle is back: Tiruchy cracker sellers say sales booming amid online biz lure

TIRUCHY: The festive fervour of Deepavali has knocked on the doors of retail cracker traders of Tiruchy, with vibrant crowds returning to physical stores despite the continued challenge of illegal online sales cutting into their profit share. Traders note that the Deepavali spirit is stronger than last year, fuelled by attractive discounts, assured product quality, and the joy of in-person shopping after years of subdued celebrations.
Traders allege that despite the Supreme Court’s blanket ban on the online sale of firecrackers in 2018, several websites continue to lure buyers with flashy offers and discounts.
However, city retailers remain optimistic that the traditional shopping experience is drawing customers back to their stores, making this year one of the most profitable festive seasons in recent years. R Jerone, a retail cracker shop owner in Palakarai who has been selling crackers in the city for over two decades, said sales have significantly improved this year.
“After the Covid slump, our business was badly hit by online cracker sales. Last year, we had around 400 customers a day, but this year it has increased to nearly 700. Usually, by this time, we have about 50% of our stock unsold, but now we’ve already sold more than 60%,” he said.
Ravi Prasanth, who runs a retail cracker outlet in Anna Nagar, said that while sales have not yet reached pre-covid levels, business is better than last year. “There’s no effective mechanism to enforce the ban against online cracker sales. Cybercrime police have issued warnings, but no proper crackdown has taken place,” he said.
The Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders, in a statement issued in July 2025, claimed that revenue from firecracker sales across the state dropped by 40% last year, largely due to the alleged rise in online sales of firecrackers. K Bala Murali, another retailer in the city, said that customers are now more aware of the poor quality of crackers sold online.
“People have realised that many of these websites send substandard products. Some online sellers try to bypass the ban by setting up delivery points in different areas and asking customers to collect from there. Despite these gimmicks by online sellers, there has been a surge in footfall this year, showing that people prefer offline shops,” Murali said.
According to revenue department officials, licences for cracker sales have been issued to around 100 shops within Tiruchy city and another 200 across the district. To attract customers, several retailers in Tiruchy have gone beyond discounts and décor, turning their outlets into mini cultural hubs.
Many shops have organised traditional performances like Poikal Kuthirai Attam, Bommalattam, Chenda Melam, and other live shows to create a vibrant festive atmosphere. Traders say the lively ambience not only boosts footfall but also revives the joy of in-person shopping that online sales cannot match.