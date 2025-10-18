Ensure water reaches tail end of irrigation canals: Kanniyakumari farmers

KANNIYAKUMARI: With major dams having adequate storage level and north east monsoon rain lashing the district, farmers undertaking paddy cultivation in the Kumbapoo season have appealed to the district administration to ensure water flows freely to tail-end areas.

Paddy is cultivated in Kanniyakumari district in two seasons - Kannipoo (May-June to September-October) and Kumbapoo (October-February). According to agriculture department, in the Kannipoo season, paddy was cultivated in 5,500 hectares, and harvest is under way in Cheramadam, Veeravanallur, Thittuvilai, Thuvarancadu, Erachakulam ,Chenbagaramanputhur and other areas. Farmers in other areas are preparing for the Kumbapoo season.

According to district agriculture production committee member P Chenbagasekarapillai, water storage is comfortable in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams, which are the main source of irrigation for Kumbapoo season. A Wins Anto, Chairman-Project Committee of Kodayar Irrigation System said water resources department should take efforts to reach the water up to the tail end areas of all channels. A senior agriculture department officer said efforts would be made to ensure water reaches tail end areas.