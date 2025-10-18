Handloom weaving set to grind to a halt with rain in Salem

SALEM: It is hard times for handloom weavers in Salem as another monsoon is here.

As always, continuous rains have slowed production, tightened silk threads, and left many looms idle for days, adding to the struggles of a craft already fighting to survive. With declining production, the income of weavers takes a hit.

Also, worryingly, few new orders are in sight. V Devarajan, a member of the Salem Silk Weavers Cooperative Society, said weaving becomes almost impossible during this season. "Handloom is already in its declining stage, and the rainy season has added to its woes," he said. "When it rains, the loom becomes stiff and the silk threads tighten. The shuttle won't move smoothly, and we will lose days of work. If there is continuous rain for two days, our work will be completely stopped for five days."

The problem, weavers explain, lies in the nature of their material. Silk and cotton threads easily absorb moisture from the air, which makes them swell and tighten. The warp - the set of vertical threads stretched tightly across the loom - becomes rigid, so the shuttle that carries the horizontal threads cannot glide through smoothly. Wet fabric also takes much longer to dry, and continuous rain can stop production completely for several days. "We can weave properly only when there's sunlight," Devarajan said.