Sanitary workers try to submit plea to CM, held

CHENNAI: Around 82 sanitary workers were detained near the secretariat on Friday when they attempted to submit a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging the government to regularise their jobs under the Greater Chennai Corporation. The workers were detained at the Kondithope community hall near Moolakothalam and later released.

K Bharathi of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam condemned the state’s inaction despite the 78-day-long protest, alleging that police was intimidating the workers who were opposing the privatisation of solid waste management. He criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for finding time to watch movies but not to meet protesting workers. The workers plan to observe a “Black Deepavali” on October 20 and in protest against GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran for failing to address their demands.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, VCK MLA M Sinthanai Selvan urged the government to address the ongoing protest by the workers and to maintain status quo of their employment as of July 31. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday provided welfare assistance to 1,100 sanitation workers at an event held at Periyal Thidal in Vepery. The assistance includes rice, saree, dhoti, shirt, bedsheet, crackers, and a sum of `2,500, among others.