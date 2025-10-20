Kollidam village ponders over turning century-old bat haven into tourism site

MAYILADUTHURAI: Perambur, a village in Kollidam, has kept its century-old vow of silence, no firecrackers, no burning of waste to protect hundreds of bats roosting in a sprawling banyan tree, located a kilometre away from the residential area. But the very tree that gave the village its identity has now become a point of quiet conflict among the villagers. While some residents want to promote the "bat grove" as an eco-tourism site to generate local jobs, others fear that drawing crowd could disturb the fragile ecosystem they have protected for generations.

The villagers even consider the bats sacred. B Karthi, a local farmer, said, "We don't want to lose the village's identity. Even a little bit of smoke or noise will hurt the bats." Brema Palani (48), who moved to the village from Salem after marriage, said she has not burst a firecracker in 25 years. "It's not a restriction, but a tradition. We've all learned to respect it," she said.