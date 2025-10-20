Landslips disrupt Nilgiris roads, mountain railway services

NILGIRIS: Even as rain eluded the Nilgiris district on Sunday, overnight showers triggered landslips at over 10 locations. The Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam train service on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) was suspended due to debris along the tracks.

Trees and rocks fell on roads, disrupting traffic at Bedford near Coonoor, Kotagiri–Kodanad, Coonoor–Kattabettu, Athikodu in Sholurmattam, and Geddai near Kilkunda. “Traffic was halted for over half an hour. Debris was cleared promptly. We also handed over a cheque of `8,000 for repair works to a woman resident at Naduhatty village whose house was damaged,” said a district official. Landslip debris on Joyce Road near Coonoor was cleared by the State Highways Department with Coonoor Municipality staff. Twenty-one TNDRF members were stationed at Mullai Nagar and another 21 at Kotagiri flood relief centre. Train services cancelled included Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam (56136), Udhagamandalam– Mettupalayam (56137), and special trains 06171 and 06176. Nilgiris recorded 1,446.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending Saturday 7.30 am; Coimbatore district recorded 792.7 mm