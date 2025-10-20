Mayiladuthurai MLA booked for assaulting cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Anna Salai police have registered an FIR against Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S Rajakumar under two sections for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in Chennai on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place near Spencer Plaza when the constable attempted to tow away the MLA’s car that was parked illegally, causing congestion on the busy stretch. The constable, attached to the Anna Salai Traffic Police, was regulating traffic when he noticed the vehicle obstructing movement and asked the driver to move it.

A short while later, the MLA arrived at the spot, confronted the constable, and allegedly pulled him out of the recovery vehicle before assaulting him. The incident led to brief commotion in the area and drew the attention of nearby motorists and pedestrians. A complaint was subsequently filed by the constable, based on which the police registered the case late on Saturday.

Investigation is under way to determine the sequence of events and identify possible witnesses to the altercation.