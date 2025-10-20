Stalin: Ready to deal with any rain-related eventuality

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the government was “fully equipped” to deal with any major weather event, including a cyclone.
Stalin inspected the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam in Chennai and reviewed, through a video conference with district collectors, the preparedness of various departments to face the northeast monsoon.
Speaking to reporters after the review, Stalin said that although the state has received 50% more rainfall than normal, no major damage has been reported.
“Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Virudhunagar, Theni, Ramanathapuram, and Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district. However, there has been no threat or significant damage so far,” he said.
While weather forecasts indicate the possibility of heavy rain around October 22, the state is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, the CM added.
“We have been taking precautionary measures in the Chennai region for the past two to three months. This government is fully equipped to face any severe weather condition, including a major cyclone,” Stalin asserted. During the meeting, the CM assessed the impact of the rainfall and the precautionary measures taken.
Stalin instructed the district collectors to speed up preparatory and relief activities, ensure quick restoration of essential services, and relocate people from low-lying and coastal areas to safer places, if necessary. He also directed officials to keep relief camps ready with adequate food, drinking water, and medical facilities.
In the meeting, the CM asked the collector of Thiruvarur district, which has been witnessing intermittent rain for the last few days, to ensure uninterrupted paddy procurement despite the rain and expedite the transport of procured paddy bags from direct procurement centres to storage godowns to prevent damage. He advised the Chennai corporation and other urban local bodies to remain vigilant in flood-prone areas and ensure stormwater drains function without any obstruction.