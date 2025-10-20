Stalin: Ready to deal with any rain-related eventuality

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the government was “fully equipped” to deal with any major weather event, including a cyclone.

Stalin inspected the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam in Chennai and reviewed, through a video conference with district collectors, the preparedness of various departments to face the northeast monsoon.

Speaking to reporters after the review, Stalin said that although the state has received 50% more rainfall than normal, no major damage has been reported.

“Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Virudhunagar, Theni, Ramanathapuram, and Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district. However, there has been no threat or significant damage so far,” he said.

While weather forecasts indicate the possibility of heavy rain around October 22, the state is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, the CM added.

“We have been taking precautionary measures in the Chennai region for the past two to three months. This government is fully equipped to face any severe weather condition, including a major cyclone,” Stalin asserted. During the meeting, the CM assessed the impact of the rainfall and the precautionary measures taken.