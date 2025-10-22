CM Stalin reviews flood relief measures, deploys 12 officers to rain-hit districts

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon setting in and heavy rain predicted across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a virtual meeting from the Secretariat with collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and the delta districts to review precautionary and relief measures.

In the second review meeting in three days, Stalin assessed the extent of damage caused by the rains and directed senior IAS officers appointed as monitoring officers to rush to districts under red and orange alerts. Officials were dispatched to 12 districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, and Perambalur.

For Chennai, Stalin instructed IAS officers in charge of the city’s 15 zones to initiate flood mitigation and emergency response measures without delay. “Let the people’s representatives and the entire government machinery work tirelessly in the field to protect the people,” he later posted on X.

According to data shared during the meeting, the districts under review have so far recorded an average rainfall of 56.61 mm, while southern and western districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris also received heavy showers.