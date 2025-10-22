Madurai HC urges training for Pocso court judges to ensure timely recording of victim statements

MADURAI: Criticising the widespread non-compliance of Section 35 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, which mandates Pocso Special Courts to record the statement of the victim within 30 days after cognizance of final report, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently requested the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy to conduct a special training session for the presiding officers of these Special Courts.
A bench of justices C V Karthikeyan and R Vijayakumar said that the training session should aim at sensitising the presiding officers to the statutory requirements that are needed to record the evidence of the child within the prescribed period and the importance of taking cognisance of charge sheets, including those filed electronically, without undue delay.
The judges further directed the Registry of Madras High Court to reissue a circular issued by it in July last year to remind the Special Courts of the best ways to handle such cases.
The directions were given by the bench while dismissing a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by a woman to quash the detention of her husband under the ‘sexual offender’ category under Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act).
During the course of the hearing, the judges noted that though the detention orders are passed to ensure that evidence of the victim and the complainant is recorded within the detention period (one year), in many cases, the trial is being protracted and dragged on till the end of the detention period.
To ascertain the reason behind such delays, the judges had earlier directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the South and Central Zones , to file separate affidavits containing a statistics of the number of POCSO cases and the flow of the trial in such cases to find out whether the trial is being deliberately protracted and if the same is because the investigating officer was not proactive.
Perusing the affidavits, the judges criticised that barring a handful of cases, there is a total absence of compliance with the mandatory provision under Section 35 of the Act, in all districts falling under the Madurai bench’s jurisdiction, and issued the above directions. It can be recalled that in another case in August this year, a division bench of justices A D Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima had directed the Registry to send the presiding officer of the Dindigul POCSO Special Court to the State Judicial Academy to attend training programmes on the fundamental principles of criminal law. The bench passed the order while acquitting a man who was convicted by the above judge merely based on the victim’s statement, even though the victim later turned hostile and had deposed that she had given the statement under her father’s instructions, and there was no sexual assault on her.