Red alert issued for heavy rain in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: In the wake of heavy rain, the Cuddalore district administration has issued a red alert for Wednesday and collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar has advised the public to remain safe and follow precautionary measures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the collector said, “People should avoid going near waterbodies and must not take bath in rivers. During heavy rain with thunder and lightning, the public should not stand in open areas, bathe in ponds or lakes, or take shelter under trees and metal structures.”

He instructed that livestock should not be tied in places where rain or floodwater may stagnate and should be shifted to safe areas in advance. Residents of low-lying areas and those living near rivers and waterbodies were advised to move to safer locations. “Important documents such as aadhaar and family cards should be kept in waterproof covers,” he said, adding that essential items like flashlights, medicines, milk, and drinking water should be kept ready.