Red alert issued for heavy rain in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: In the wake of heavy rain, the Cuddalore district administration has issued a red alert for Wednesday and collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar has advised the public to remain safe and follow precautionary measures.
In a statement on Tuesday, the collector said, “People should avoid going near waterbodies and must not take bath in rivers. During heavy rain with thunder and lightning, the public should not stand in open areas, bathe in ponds or lakes, or take shelter under trees and metal structures.”
He instructed that livestock should not be tied in places where rain or floodwater may stagnate and should be shifted to safe areas in advance. Residents of low-lying areas and those living near rivers and waterbodies were advised to move to safer locations. “Important documents such as aadhaar and family cards should be kept in waterproof covers,” he said, adding that essential items like flashlights, medicines, milk, and drinking water should be kept ready.
A total of 233 relief centres, including 14 multipurpose evacuation shelters, 28 cyclone shelters, and 191 temporary shelters, have been kept ready for use. The administration has identified 239 low-lying areas across the district, and precautionary measures have been taken. Twenty-one teams comprising officials from all departments have been formed to provide assistance during rain and flood situations. JCB machines, sandbags, and wooden logs have been arranged to manage emergencies.
The electricity department has kept sufficient poles ready for replacement in case of damage. Public works department, highways, and local bodies have completed desilting work in all waterbodies to prevent water stagnation. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the collectorate to coordinate disaster management activities. The public can contact the toll-free number 1077 or 04142-220700 to report information related to rain, floods, or emergencies.
“All complaints received will be promptly addressed by officials, and immediate action will be taken by the departments concerned. The administration has made all necessary arrangements, and people need not panic,” the collector said.