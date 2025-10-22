TN's Thangachimadam gets 17 cm rain, residents moved to relief camps

RAMANATHAPURAM: Heavy rain battered Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday, with coastal areas witnessing extremely heavy showers. According to the met department, the district recorded an average of 39.30 mm of rain.

Thangachimadam received the highest rainfall of 170 mm, followed by Mandapam (143 mm), Pamban (113.40 mm), and Rameswaram (95 mm).

Water entered several residential areas in Mandapam, prompting officials to shift affected families to relief camps.

District collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected rain-affected areas including Vedalai, Mandapam, and Thangachimadam on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Thangachimadam, Mandapam, and Pamban recorded the most rainfall. By noon, the intensity reduced. Three residential areas faced water-logging, and 36 residents were relocated to relief camps and provided necessary assistance. With the IMD issuing heavy rain alert for the evening, the situation is being closely monitored.” The collector further said several teams were deployed to desilt canals and drain stagnant water in affected zones.

Officials said waterlogging was confined mainly to low-lying coastal pockets, while inland regions experienced only moderate rainfall.

Disaster response teams and civic workers have been mobilised for relief operations and clearing clogged drains. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Ferry services between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi have been suspended. In Kalaignar Nagar near Mandapam, residents complained of delayed action.

“Only after flooding occurred were steps taken to clean and maintain the canal. This should have been done earlier to avoid such a situation,” said M Murugesan, a resident who was stranded inside his house due to inundation.

While minor flooding was reported in a few agricultural fields, officials said the widespread rainfall has improved storage in tanks.