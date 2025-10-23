Boulder falls on house in Coonoor; mountain rail suspended for fourth day

NILGIRIS: A house in a residential area in Coonoor collapsed after a giant rock fell 100 feet off a mountain top owing to continuous rains in the district.

Due to heavy downpour, tourist destinations in Nilgiris remained closed on Wednesday. It has been raining heavily in Nilgiris for the past few days, and landslips have become a common occurrence in various areas around Coonoor, especially on the railway line between Mettupalayam to Ooty. The mountain railway service was cancelled for the fifth day.

Meanwhile, a giant rock fell from a height of about 100 feet from the top of a mountain in the Appleby Joyce Building area near Coonoor and fell on the residence. In the collision, a house owned by Praveen was completely damaged. People inside the house narrowly escaped. Revenue officials inspected the area and instructed that no one should stay indoors at night, as there was a risk of landslips occurring again.