Madras HC asks police, lower courts to use e-summon mobile app

MADURAI: Expressing shock upon learning that legal proceedings in a criminal case was stalled for nearly 12 years due to non-service of summons to the accused, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently blamed the judiciary and the police for failing to make any alternative attempt to serve the summons all these years. The court advised both to work in tandem and ensure utilisation of the e-summon mobile application to prevent a repeat of such “anomalies”.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the above observation recently on an elderly man’s petition seeking to quash a harassment case filed against him by the Dindigul police based on his daughter-in-law’s complaint in 2013. The police filed a final report in the case the same year and it was taken on file on June 18, 2013. However, the petitioner said he was unaware of the pendency of the case till notice was served to him on June 4, 2025.

When the judge tried to ascertain what led to the delay, he noted from court records that the police made several failed attempts to serve the summons but mechanically reported that summons was ‘not served’ without filing any sworn affidavit detailing the steps taken.