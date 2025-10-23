Rain takes a pause as weather system weakens, showers across North TN likely from Sunday

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday lifted the orange alert that had earlier been issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts for Thursday, as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal weakened and lost momentum. However, officials have cautioned that heavy rains are likely to return to the region from October 26 (Sunday).

RMC Director B Amudha said the weather system would cross the north Tamil Nadu coast as a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday morning and would not intensify into a depression. “It is sort of getting diffused,” she said, adding that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the latest forecast, the well-marked low-pressure area currently lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast.