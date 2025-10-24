TN Government to launch Women Information Bank, part of five-year TNWeSafe project

CHENNAI: The state government is set to launch a one-stop digital platform called the Women Information Bank (WIB) to support women’s career growth, skill development, entrepreneurship and safety under the Rs 1,185-crore World Bank-supported Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety (TNWeSafe) Project. The platform will provide comprehensive information on all women-oriented schemes implemented by various departments and guide users to access them.

Designed as a multi-sectoral hub, WIB will help women access skill training, entrepreneurial assistance, childcare and elderly care facilities, hostels, psychological and career counselling and networking opportunities, among other services.

It will also offer resources on healthcare, legal rights, mental wellbeing, social legislations, safety tips and emergency support, including helplines for domestic violence and location-based details of local support centres and one-stop centres.

A secure space for reporting workplace harassment and discrimination will also be available in the platform to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms.

The TNWeSafe project has invited tenders to develop a well-integrated, innovative, user-friendly and secure online platform for this purpose, which is expected to be launched within six months.