Contractor fined for dumping spice waste of Kerala firm in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A contractor of a prominent Kerala-based consumer products company has been imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the alleged dumping of about 7 tons of masala waste, including packaging materials, on the roadside near Kundadam in Tiruppur district.

The rural development department which penalised the contractor has also ordered him to take the waste back.

A large number of garbage bags were found on a vacant land along the Dharapuram-Erode state highway near Siru Kinar village in Kundadam Union in Tiruppur district on Tuesday morning, said Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation sources.

Suspecting it might be medical waste, the public informed the local body authorities and the police.

A probe by the officials of the rural development department, pollution control board and police department revealed that the garbage was sent from Kerala through the contractor of a prominent private company.

The officials from the rural development subsequently fined the contractor.