Contractor fined for dumping spice waste of Kerala firm in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A contractor of a prominent Kerala-based consumer products company has been imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the alleged dumping of about 7 tons of masala waste, including packaging materials, on the roadside near Kundadam in Tiruppur district.
The rural development department which penalised the contractor has also ordered him to take the waste back.
A large number of garbage bags were found on a vacant land along the Dharapuram-Erode state highway near Siru Kinar village in Kundadam Union in Tiruppur district on Tuesday morning, said Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation sources.
Suspecting it might be medical waste, the public informed the local body authorities and the police.
A probe by the officials of the rural development department, pollution control board and police department revealed that the garbage was sent from Kerala through the contractor of a prominent private company.
The officials from the rural development subsequently fined the contractor.
S Ramesh, Block Development Officer (Village) of Kundadam, said, "Investigation revealed that the garbage was dumped on the roadside on the night of Deepavali (October 21). They are not medical waste but spice waste. The garbage originated from a spice manufacturing unit of the AVT Group operating in Aluva in Kerala."
"After inquiring with the company administration, we learned that their contractor was involved. We then inquired with the private contractor. The investigation confirmed the contractor's involvement. The contractor was fined Rs 25,000 on Thursday night. In addition, steps have been taken to take the garbage back," he added.
"The garbage, which weighed about 7 tons, mostly consisted of packaging covers for the raw materials needed to make spices as well as masks and gloves used by workers," the BDO further said.
"The garbage was brought to Tamil Nadu on a truck owned by a person in Chithode in Erode district. But it is alleged that the lorry driver loaded it without the owner's knowledge. But he is currently absconding. The same truck was loaded with that garbage again on Thursday night," another official from the rural development department said.
Amidst this, the truck waited for police clearance on Friday.
T Saroja, Police Inspector of Uthiyur, said, "They took that garbage back to Kerala. The truck was released after our usual procedures."