Design flaws in Kovai flyover: Government orders probe, seeks report in 45 days

COIMBATORE: The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into alleged design flaws and irregularities in the construction of the 1,850-metre-long Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore, built to ease traffic movement towards the Nilgiris. The move follows a complaint filed by an NGO with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

D Baskara Pandian, project director of the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the allegations against officials of the national highways wing of the state highways department, according to a GO issued on September 30. The officer has been directed to submit a detailed report within 45 working days.

The flyover, inaugurated last year, has faced criticism for multiple lapses — including uneven surfaces, lack of street lights and stormwater drains, and a dangerously aligned service road.

The most serious concern lies at the O-point junction, where vehicles from Coimbatore towards Mettupalayam must take a sharp 90-degree right turn to merge with the main road, followed by an immediate left to avoid oncoming traffic. Experts have warned that the alignment violates Indian Road Congress guidelines, which prescribe smooth and safe merging curves.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, filed a petition with the PMO and the Union Ministry of Road Transport, questioning how the project received final approval despite these flaws. Acting on the petition, the PMO directed the state government to initiate appropriate action. Consequently, the state government ordered an independent inquiry,