International Tamilar Business Conclave to make debut in Malaysia

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu entrepreneurs will, for the first time, converge in Malaysia for the inaugural International Tamilar Business Conclave 2025, a three-day event aimed at connecting Tamil businesses with international markets and showcasing the state’s unique products and services.

Scheduled from December 22 to 25 at the Wyndham Garden I-City and Midlands Convention Centre, the conclave will bring together thousands of Tamil entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders from around the world.

Organisers anticipate over 100 exhibition stalls, offering businesses a platform to display traditional food products, handicrafts, herbal remedies and other specialised offerings.

The event will also mark the fourth anniversary of the Tamilar Varthaga Samgam on December 23, with a special lunch featuring traditional millet dishes. More than 1,000 Malaysian businesspersons and members of the public are expected to attend, a release said. Key objectives of the conclave include promoting TN’s traditional food products, facilitating international networking among Tamil entrepreneurs, and encouraging global business ventures in traditional sectors, the release stated.