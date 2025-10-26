Traffic snarls worsen with delay in widening of Uppilipalayam flyover roundabout in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The long-pending project to widen the roundabout of the 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover continues to move at a snail's pace even as traffic congestion here worsens, leaving commuters and residents increasingly frustrated.

Despite the Highways Department beginning the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) early this year, officials are yet to complete and submit it to the Union government for approval and funding.

The delay has become a major concern as traffic congestion at the Uppilipalayam junction has become acute following the inauguration of the GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road. Motorists complain that the bottleneck near the Uppilipalayam roundabout has become one of the city's most troublesome stretches, especially during peak hours.

"Every evening, it takes nearly 20 minutes just to cross this small roundabout. The traffic buildup is unbearable," said T Keerthana, a two-wheeler rider from Peelamedu. "They've been talking about widening this bridge for years, but nothing concrete has happened yet."

The Uppilipalayam flyover, constructed nearly five decades ago, connects major roads such as Goods Shed Road, Mill Road, and Brooke Bond Road. It serves as a critical link for thousands of vehicles, including buses, trucks, and two-wheelers traveling between key parts of Coimbatore city.