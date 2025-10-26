Traffic snarls worsen with delay in widening of Uppilipalayam flyover roundabout in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The long-pending project to widen the roundabout of the 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover continues to move at a snail's pace even as traffic congestion here worsens, leaving commuters and residents increasingly frustrated.
Despite the Highways Department beginning the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) early this year, officials are yet to complete and submit it to the Union government for approval and funding.
The delay has become a major concern as traffic congestion at the Uppilipalayam junction has become acute following the inauguration of the GD Naidu flyover on Avinashi Road. Motorists complain that the bottleneck near the Uppilipalayam roundabout has become one of the city's most troublesome stretches, especially during peak hours.
"Every evening, it takes nearly 20 minutes just to cross this small roundabout. The traffic buildup is unbearable," said T Keerthana, a two-wheeler rider from Peelamedu. "They've been talking about widening this bridge for years, but nothing concrete has happened yet."
The Uppilipalayam flyover, constructed nearly five decades ago, connects major roads such as Goods Shed Road, Mill Road, and Brooke Bond Road. It serves as a critical link for thousands of vehicles, including buses, trucks, and two-wheelers traveling between key parts of Coimbatore city.
However, with the city's vehicle population having multiplied manifold, the old flyover has become severely inadequate. In addition to congestion, the flyover's structure also suffered partial damage earlier this year when an LPG tanker truck overturned on the bridge, leading to a gas leak. The damaged portion was cleared and repaired temporarily to resume traffic flow, but experts say the structure needs immediate strengthening.
Adding to the woes, the underpasses beneath the bridge get flooded with up to four feet of water during monsoons, forcing all vehicles to use the already narrow flyover, worsening traffic snarls.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the State Highways Department said, "The existing roundabout is 10.5 metres wide with three lanes. We plan to widen it by 3.5 m, adding an additional lane for smoother movement. The work will be executed without disturbing ongoing traffic. Additional beams will be built on available land, and once the new stretch is completed, the old parapet walls will be demolished to extend the total width to 14 m."
He added that the delay in finalising the DPR was due to coordination with other ongoing road projects but assured that "the DPR will be completed within a week and submitted to the Union government soon for funds and approval."