Two youths feared drowned after being swept away in Ranipet irrigation canal

RANIPET: Two youths are feared to have drowned after being swept away in an irrigation canal that drains into Kaveripakkam Lake at Poondi village in Ranipet. Police, revenue, and fire and rescue officials began rescue operations on Saturday, but the bodies of the youths have not yet been found.

According to the Walajah police, the missing youths have been identified as S Manikandan (21) and P Arun (24). While Manikandan is a resident of Nemili, Panapakkam, Arun is from Thiruvotriyur, Chennai. The duo work for a private company in Oragadam, Chennai, and had come to Poondi on Saturday with seven other friends.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has increased the water flow in the canal. Arun and Manikandan entered the canal and did not come out for a long time. The residents were informed who then alerted the Walajah police.