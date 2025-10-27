Central govt employee in Chennai kills son, attempts to kill wife and dies by suicide over alleged financial loss

A police officer told TNIE that preliminary inquiries suggest Naveen lost money in an online investment and had been in financial strain.

“Around 3 am on Monday, Naveen killed his son and attacked his wife with a blade. After which, he fled the spot. Upon information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the woman and child to a hospital, where the child was declared dead. The woman has been admitted for treatment but her condition is critical,” the officer said.

The police registered a case and began an inquiry to trace and locate Naveen. Around 11 am on Monday, they received an alert about a body found along the tracks at Villivakkam Railway Station, which was then sent for a postmortem. It was later identified to be Naveen.

The officer added that the circumstances leading to the deaths are not clear at present and that further investigation is underway about the loss of money and the sequence of events from Sunday night to Monday morning.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)