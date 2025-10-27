Duraimurugan inspects flood-affected areas in Vellore, announces Rs 25 crore allocation

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan visited the Kalinjur and Dharapadavedu lakes in Katpadi on Sunday evening after heavy rains caused them to overflow, inundating nearby residential areas.

Addressing the media, he said that over the past month, the chief minister and other party leaders have been visiting their constituencies to implement measures to protect residents from monsoon and cyclonic conditions. “In Kalinjur, all the excess water coming from Dharapadavedu will be directed safely through the Pandian canal. For this, I have allocated Rs 25 crore this year and the work will begin soon,” he said.

When asked about encroachments in water channels, he added, “Those who have encroached will now clearly understand the situation. In Vellore, the floods are only beginning now. The collector will take whatever actions are necessary.”

He further said, “Our officials already know which areas are likely to flood before the monsoon begins. I have asked them to list those places and carry out the necessary preventive works.”

Durai Murugan also alleged that the central government is withholding relief funds requested by Tamil Nadu.