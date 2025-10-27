Farm labourer killed by lightning in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 53-year-old farm labourer, N Subramanian of Rajasoodamani village, died after being struck by lightning while working in a field near Kattumannarkoil on Saturday evening. According to police, Subramanian was working in a field owned by Srinivasan when heavy rain, thunder, and lightning occurred. “Subramanian was struck by lightning and died on the spot,” a police source said. When he did not return home, his family began searching for him.

On Sunday morning, Srinivasan found Subramanian lying dead while applying fertiliser in the field. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Kattumannarkoil for post-mortem. Subramanian is survived by two wives and five children. Similar incidents were reported earlier this month near Chidambaram and Thittakudi, resulting in several fatalities and injuries.