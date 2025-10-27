Man held for pushing neighbour to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges of pushing a man to death during an argument in Kolathur on Saturday.

According to the Rajamangalam police, the victim was identified as S Sivaprakasam (36), a native of Villupuram. The accused, Tipu Sultan hails from West Bengal. The police said that the incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday. An intoxicated Sivaprakasam allegedly stumbled and fell on Sultan, who was washing clothes and an argument broke out.

This led to a scuffle during which Sultan allegedly pushed Sivaprakasam, who fell and suffered a head injury. He was taken to a GH but was pronounced dead. Sultan was arrested.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sultan and Sivaprakasam were neighbours and had an ongoing dispute over the use of a common bathroom for the last few months, the police said.