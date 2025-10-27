Wildlife threat: Tribal hamlet in Anaimalai to be relocated to plains

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Administration has decided to relocate the Navamalai tribal hamlet, located in the dense forest area of the Anaimalai Hills near Pollachi, to Nellithurai Mannam village near Aliyar in the plains.

This decision comes in light of the dangers posed by wild animal intrusions and the difficulties in providing basic amenities such as safe housing. The relocation project will be implemented with the consent of the tribal residents.

Officials from the district administration have stated that the plan is not merely to relocate the community but to create a new settlement with safe housing and basic amenities.

It is also said that a new power project — 1800 MW pumped storage project with the funding of Rs 6500 crores - announced in the area adjacent to the Navamalai hamlet could be one of the reasons for this decision.

However, the tribals who are the beneficiaries welcome the project as it ensures a safe environment, permanent housing, and other livelihood facilities in the accessible distance..

The Navamalai hamlet is situated within dense forest close to the Aliyar hydropower plant, about seven kilometres from the Valparai Ghat Road. Around 40 families from the Kadar community reside in this hamlet, primarily working as farm labourers in the villages surrounding Aliyar.

Given its remote location, accessing necessary services, especially during emergencies, requires travelling over 12 kilometers by taking a detour through Kavi Aruvi. The residents have long expressed a need for safe housing and basic amenities, particularly given the threats posed by nearby wildlife.