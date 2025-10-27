With Cyclone Montha drifting north, Tamil Nadu sees mild showers and cloudy skies

CHENNAI: Even as Cyclone Montha gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal, most parts of Tamil Nadu remained largely dry on Monday. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued an orange alert for Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. Yellow alerts remain in place for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

As of 5.30 pm Monday, Cyclone Montha was centred over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 420 km east of Chennai and 450 km south-southeast of Kakinada. The system, moving north-northwest at around 15 kmph, is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Montha is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Tuesday evening or night, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

With the system steering away from the Tamil Nadu coast, rainfall activity is expected to remain moderate to heavy over north coastal districts on Tuesday and ease considerably after landfall on Wednesday. The IMD has also issued a red alert (cyclone warning) for the Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining south Odisha coasts, where severe weather is anticipated.

In Chennai, intermittent light to moderate showers were reported in a few areas, while most interior districts remained dry. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds and rough conditions along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts.