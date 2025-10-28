EB pole shortage delays installation, replacement work across Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With public frustration exacerbating over the six-month long delay in shifting and installing electricity poles by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), officials acknowledged the delay, explaining that they are experiencing a shortage of concrete poles due to allotment issues from headquarters.

"All distribution circles in Coimbatore are facing a shortage of electricity poles. Each circle needs at least 500 to 800 concrete poles to handle routine tasks," said a senior TNPDCL official from Coimbatore region.

The Coimbatore region includes Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tiruppur districts and comprises seven distribution circles, each with seven divisions and sub-divisions. Typically, the department receives pole allotments at the division level to address field-related needs like new installations, replacements. Concrete EB poles are essential for providing temporary and permanent connections to homes and commercial, as well as for replacing damaged poles and shifting poles. However, work was hindered in the recent months due to these allotment issues.

An industrialist from Thudiyalur area, associated with the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) applied for the relocation of an electricity pole in August and paid the necessary charges in October. However, after an inspection, he was informed that he would have to wait for several months because previous applicants had not yet received assistance due to the pole shortage. In response, J James, president of TACT, wrote to the Chief Engineer of TNPDCL's Coimbatore Region, urging action to expedite the process for public safety.