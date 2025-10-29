‘Reopen Alanganallur sugar mill, spare us trip to Thanjai’

MADURAI: Farmers from Chellampatti, Usilampatti, and Alanganallur urged the district administration to weigh the sugarcane within Madurai district instead of the government sugar mill in Thanjavur. They cited that the prolonged transportation caused a loss of cane weight and reduced returns.

During the monthly agricultural grievances meeting, the farmers complained that sugarcane cultivated under the Alanganallur Cooperative Sugar Mill’s jurisdiction was being diverted to the Thanjavur government mill for crushing. Though the government bears the transportation cost, the travel time results in a decline in tonnage, they alleged.

The officials assured that they would address the issue with the higher authorities for solutions.

Some farmers suggested diverting the sugarcane to nearby private mills instead of Thanjavur, but others opposed the proposal, claiming that such diversions could further delay the long-pending reopening of the Alanganallur Cooperative Sugar Mill that was shut in 2020 due to drought situation.