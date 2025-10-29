Vijay breaks silence after a month, slams govt on paddy issue

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK president Vijay, who stayed away from responding to any political developments since the stampede at his political rally in Karur that killed 41 people, issued a statement on Tuesday criticising the state government over issues in paddy procurement that has allegedly led to sprouting of harvested paddy in the delta region.

He questioned the measures taken to protect agricultural lands during heavy rain and ensure safe storage of paddy and other produce.

The statement comes a day after he met with the families of as many as 33 people killed in the Karur tragedy at a private hall in Mahabalipuram near Chennai. In a post on X, Vijay said that just as the harvested paddy had sprouted and gone to waste, the opposition sprouting against the ruling DMK would only grow stronger and surely send the “anti-people DMK government” home in 2026 elections.

Vijay further said that Chief Minister MK Stalin, who often claims to be a person hailing from the delta region, must answer farmers’ concerns. “Every year, paddy gets soaked and wasted. Doesn’t it occur to the government that they have to prevent this at least the next year,” he asked. He further urged the government to immediately take steps to prevent crops, including paddy, from being damaged by the rain.