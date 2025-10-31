CCMC draws Rs 2,200-crore proposal to expand stormwater drainage
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has drawn up a Rs 2,200 crore project to upgrade and expand the city's stormwater drainage network across 100 wards to prevent flooding and water stagnation during monsoon.
Currently, while underground drainage work is progressing in several localities, many residential and commercial areas continue to suffer from poor stormwater management. In several parts of the city, rainwater still flows on roads due to the absence of proper drainage channels, leading to traffic disruptions and frequent accidents. In newly added areas of the corporation, rainwater stagnation has turned earthen roads muddy and slippery, causing severe inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.
Adding to the challenge, many of the existing stormwater drains have become clogged with silt and debris, preventing smooth water flow and resulting in overflow. To address these long-standing issues, the CCMC's engineering wing conducted a detailed field survey across all wards to identify new locations where drains need to be constructed or repaired.
A comprehensive project report has been prepared and high-risk areas have been prioritised for the first phase of implementation. For this initial phase, the corporation has sought Rs 274 crore from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Municipal Administration to construct 49 drains covering a total length of 116.29 km across various zones.
According to a senior official, " In the first phase, we have identified 49 roads covering 116.29 km and sought Rs 274 crore from the state government. Once approved, the first phase will mark a major step towards building a flood-resilient Coimbatore."
Drains proposed in the first phase
North Zone: 11 roads - 14.9 km - Rs 40 crore
East Zone: 7 roads - 16.99 km - Rs 45.87 crore
West Zone: 9 roads - 30.4 km - Rs 68.4 crore
South Zone: 8 roads - 17.5 km - Rs 48.56 crore
Central Zone: 14 roads - 36.5 km - Rs 71.17 crore
Total: 49 roads - 116.29 km - Rs 274 crore