CCMC draws Rs 2,200-crore proposal to expand stormwater drainage

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has drawn up a Rs 2,200 crore project to upgrade and expand the city's stormwater drainage network across 100 wards to prevent flooding and water stagnation during monsoon.

Currently, while underground drainage work is progressing in several localities, many residential and commercial areas continue to suffer from poor stormwater management. In several parts of the city, rainwater still flows on roads due to the absence of proper drainage channels, leading to traffic disruptions and frequent accidents. In newly added areas of the corporation, rainwater stagnation has turned earthen roads muddy and slippery, causing severe inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

Adding to the challenge, many of the existing stormwater drains have become clogged with silt and debris, preventing smooth water flow and resulting in overflow. To address these long-standing issues, the CCMC's engineering wing conducted a detailed field survey across all wards to identify new locations where drains need to be constructed or repaired.