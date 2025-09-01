Eight Kovai government school students secure IIT-M admission under Anaivarukum IIT scheme

COIMBATORE: Eight students from government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have secured admission to two Bachelor of Science (BS) online programmes at IIT Madras under the Anaivarukum IIT (IIT for Everyone) initiative, launched in partnership with the state government. The admissions were made in the May cycle.
District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Friday handed over admission letters to the students.
The admitted students are: Hardika P from Thambu school, Harish S from Sirumugaipudur school, Mohameed Thasneem R from Municipal Boys School, Pollachi, Sujith A from Mettupalayam government school, Varinka Sri from Arasur school, Sudharsan M from Pedampalli school and Vijay M from Chinniampalayam school.
Of the eight, seven will pursue a four-year BS degree in Data Science and Applications, while one has secured admission to the Electronic Systems programme.
Vijay’s father, C Mohanraj, who works as a security staff at a private firm in Coimbatore, told TNIE that his son had also secured a BTech seat in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at a private engineering college this year through the 7.5% reservation quota. “Meantime, he also secured admission under Anaivarukum IIT. If he pursues this course alongside his regular degree, it will provide him with additional support in his career,” he said.
“The state government will bear his education expenses, allowing him to continue his studies without financial struggles. Such schemes help students from economically weaker sections,” he added.
An educational officer in Coimbatore said an entrance test for Class 11 and 12 students was conducted in May across 80 government schools under the scheme. “Around 140 students were shortlisted for the next eligibility test, in which eight students cleared and secured admission to two courses. Currently, five students who have joined college will enrol in this programme, while three students still in Class 12 will join next year,” the officer said.
According to sources, the programme is aimed at making IIT education more accessible. While classes are conducted online, examinations are held in person. Students can pursue the programme alongside their regular degree.