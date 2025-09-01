Eight Kovai government school students secure IIT-M admission under Anaivarukum IIT scheme

COIMBATORE: Eight students from government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have secured admission to two Bachelor of Science (BS) online programmes at IIT Madras under the Anaivarukum IIT (IIT for Everyone) initiative, launched in partnership with the state government. The admissions were made in the May cycle.

District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Friday handed over admission letters to the students.

The admitted students are: Hardika P from Thambu school, Harish S from Sirumugaipudur school, Mohameed Thasneem R from Municipal Boys School, Pollachi, Sujith A from Mettupalayam government school, Varinka Sri from Arasur school, Sudharsan M from Pedampalli school and Vijay M from Chinniampalayam school.

Of the eight, seven will pursue a four-year BS degree in Data Science and Applications, while one has secured admission to the Electronic Systems programme.

Vijay’s father, C Mohanraj, who works as a security staff at a private firm in Coimbatore, told TNIE that his son had also secured a BTech seat in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at a private engineering college this year through the 7.5% reservation quota. “Meantime, he also secured admission under Anaivarukum IIT. If he pursues this course alongside his regular degree, it will provide him with additional support in his career,” he said.