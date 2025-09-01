Residents flag poor shape of Dharmapuri-Tiruvannamalai road, two years after inauguration

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri-Tiruvannamalai road, constructed two years ago by the State Highways Department for Rs 410 crore, is in dire need of repair. The 75km stretch, built under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme, is ridden with cracks and potholes, and locals have blamed the poor construction quality for the dire condition of the road.
R Silambarasan of Akkamanahalli said, "The stretch between Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai was upgraded by the state government and the highways department from two-lane to four-lane for a staggering Rs 410 crore. But in less than two years, the road has started crumbling and there are deep potholes. Minor patchworks were done just a few weeks ago. Is this not proof enough that the roads were constructed poorly?”
The old roads were not milled out, but covered with mud and new roads were built over it. We had opposed this during construction, but our concerns were ignored. In Akkamanahalli, there are several spots where this patch works have been made. We believe the construction was carried out in an improper manner, or subpar materials were used. We urge the state government to conduct an inspection and check the quality of the road."
Another resident from Nadupatti, K Chelladurai said, "In several places, the roads are uneven, especially near the many minor bridges along the stretch. The sudden slopes and curves are worrying, particularly for two-wheeler riders. In areas around Akkamanahalli, Nadupatti, Gunchettipatti and Mookanur, significant patchworks have been carried out. The road is of poor quality."
However, officials in the State Highways Department, who spoke to TNIE, said, "It is regular wear and tear and is common on such roads. Heavy vehicles frequent this stretch, which may cause road damage. The road is of good quality, and passed several levels of inspection before they were opened.”