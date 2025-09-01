Residents flag poor shape of Dharmapuri-Tiruvannamalai road, two years after inauguration

The old roads were not milled out, but covered with mud and new roads were built over it. We had opposed this during construction, but our concerns were ignored. In Akkamanahalli, there are several spots where this patch works have been made. We believe the construction was carried out in an improper manner, or subpar materials were used. We urge the state government to conduct an inspection and check the quality of the road."

Another resident from Nadupatti, K Chelladurai said, "In several places, the roads are uneven, especially near the many minor bridges along the stretch. The sudden slopes and curves are worrying, particularly for two-wheeler riders. In areas around Akkamanahalli, Nadupatti, Gunchettipatti and Mookanur, significant patchworks have been carried out. The road is of poor quality."

However, officials in the State Highways Department, who spoke to TNIE, said, "It is regular wear and tear and is common on such roads. Heavy vehicles frequent this stretch, which may cause road damage. The road is of good quality, and passed several levels of inspection before they were opened.”