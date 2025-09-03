AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan hints at major announcement, fuels buzz over rift with party leadership

ERODE/CHENNAI: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who is said to be upset with the party leadership, has set tongues wagging by saying that he will “speak openly” on September 5. But, he refused to divulge what he is going to speak about.

Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Tuesday, KA Sengottaiyan said, “I am going to meet the press at the AIADMK office in Gobichettipalayam on September 5. At that time, I will speak openly. Until then, I am requesting the reporters to wait and help me.”

In reply to various questions including whether he is happy with the AIADMK leadership, whether he would talk about about the inclusion of Sasikala and O Panneerselvam in the party and whether the AIADMK, “which lacks unity”, would win in the upcoming Assembly election, Segottaiyan said he would answer all the questions on Friday.

The leader also held a consultation meeting with party functionaries at the AIADMK suburban west office. Bhavanisagar MLA A Bannari and many party functionaries participated in the meeting.