AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan hints at major announcement, fuels buzz over rift with party leadership

ERODE/CHENNAI: Former minister and senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who is said to be upset with the party leadership, has set tongues wagging by saying that he will “speak openly” on September 5. But, he refused to divulge what he is going to speak about.
Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Tuesday, KA Sengottaiyan said, “I am going to meet the press at the AIADMK office in Gobichettipalayam on September 5. At that time, I will speak openly. Until then, I am requesting the reporters to wait and help me.”
In reply to various questions including whether he is happy with the AIADMK leadership, whether he would talk about about the inclusion of Sasikala and O Panneerselvam in the party and whether the AIADMK, “which lacks unity”, would win in the upcoming Assembly election, Segottaiyan said he would answer all the questions on Friday.
The leader also held a consultation meeting with party functionaries at the AIADMK suburban west office. Bhavanisagar MLA A Bannari and many party functionaries participated in the meeting.
Rumours have been doing the rounds that there is already a difference of opinion between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanaswami and Sengottaiyan, as the senior leader has not been given due importance in party affairs.
A key AIADMK functionary from Erode told TNIE the party leadership will find a peaceful solution to the issue. “We don’t know if Sengottaiyan has any displeasure. But the party leadership and senior leaders will find a peaceful solution in this issue,” he said.
Meanwhile, J Poonkundran Sankaralingam, who was the personal assistant to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa for several years, appealed to Palaniswami to re-admit all those who left the party to ensure AIADMK’s win in the 2026 Assembly election. Sankaralingam, in his Facebook post, said, “In the present scenario, the people and AIADMK cadre are of the view that readmitting those who left the party would ensure AIADMK’s victory in the forthcoming Assembly election. The office-bearers are hush-hushing this view among themselves, and they are hesitating to say this openly.”