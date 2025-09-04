NEP brings together tradition and modernity: President Murmu

TIRUVAVUR/TIRUCHY: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 brings together the best of tradition and modernity, said President Droupadi Murmu in Tiruvarur on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at the 10th convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, the President, who is also the Visitor of the university, said, “In today’s digital age, you (students) are in the enviable position of having so many learning resources available.

It is far easier for the present generation to rediscover our rich legacy than it was for any previous generation. This is at the heart of the National Education Policy; it brings together the best of tradition and modernity.”

Mentioning that being a student is a lifelong affair, the President said, “Mahatma Gandhi, for example, remained a student all his life, learning languages like Tamil and Bangla, scriptures like the Gita, and skills like making sandals and spinning of the charkha and so on. The list is practically endless in his case.”

Quoting former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Murmu said education is not about literacy and knowledge, but about the growth of wisdom and the capacity to look upon others with compassion.

“Education must be oriented towards the benefit of the society,” she further said, adding that there is a need to collaborate with the industry to make use of science and technology for the larger good of humanity, particularly in enriching nature and ecology.