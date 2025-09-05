Five years since fund allocation, Salem's Kurumbapatti Zoo still awaits facelift

SALEM: Salem's only zoological park at Kurumbapatti, established in 1981 on the foothills of the Shevaroyan Hills, continues to wait for its long-promised upgrade to a medium-sized zoo, even as works are under way and funds released. The state government had first announced the upgradation in 2020 with an allocation of Rs 8 crore.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, regulates all zoos in the country and grants recognition based on set criteria.

Under the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 1992, a medium zoo must spread over at least 50 hectares, housing a minimum of 500 animals from at least 35 species, and record 5-7.5 lakh visitors annually. Kurumbapatti falls well short of these benchmarks.

Spread across 31.73 hectares, the park currently houses 285 animals from 21 species, with annual footfall of three-four lakh. On festive days and holidays, the zoo attracts around 3,000 visitors per day, while weekends draw between 500 and 800.

Of the 21 species, there are 10 birds, seven mammals, and four reptiles.

Based on the categories of International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN), there are four vulnerable species — sambar deer, Indian star tortoise, bonnet macaque and marsh crocodile. Five are near threatened species — the grey pelican, painted stork, alexandrine parakeet, Indian rock python and red-eared slider — while the rest fall under the least concern category.