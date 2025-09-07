Ambergris worth Rs 7.50 crore seized near Chidambaram

CUDDALORE: Chidambaram police on Friday seized 7.6 kilograms of ambergris worth Rs 7.50 crore and arrested one person in connection with the smuggling. Police also seized the car used to transport it.

Based on a tip-off, Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar formed a special team to conduct vehicle checks. Inspector K Ambedkar and other personnel stopped a speeding car near Thatchankulam in Chidambaram on Friday. During the search, police found 7.6kgs of ambergris in the vehicle.

The driver, M Rajasekar (28) of Thiruvizhundur village in Mayiladuthurai district, was arrested and another suspect, Raja of Vedaranyam, is absconding. Police said a search has been launched to trace him.

Explaining about the substance, police and forest department sources said, “Ambergris, also known as whale vomit, is a solid substance formed in the digestive system of sperm whales. It is used in the manufacture of perfumes and medicinal products. Because of its high value, it is sometimes sold illegally for crores of rupees. Trade in ambergris is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.