Coimbatore Master Plan 2041 criticised for ambiguity in public space allocation

COIMBATORE: The draft Coimbatore Master Plan 2041 has been flagged for ambiguity in allocation of public spaces. The Tamil Nadu Reserve Site Protection Association has filed a formal objection to it, alleging that it disregards essential public space allocations and lacks transparency in land-use classifications.

In a petition submitted to the Housing and Urban Development Department, the association's secretary, SP Thiyagarajan, said that while the plan covers both municipal and peripheral areas, it omits crucial details such as ward maps, block references, and layout incorporations. More importantly, the petition claims that the draft fails to designate mandatory Open Space Reservations (OSR), playgrounds, parks, and other community facilities that were clearly outlined in earlier development plans.

"Public welfare allocations such as parks, playfields, childcare centres, and health facilities have not been clearly marked. Instead, entire areas have been shaded in yellow without indicating their designated use. This creates ambiguity for citizens and benefits land grabbers who may misuse the absence of clarity," Thiyagarajan argued.