Cops observe first Police Day across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Police units across the state observed TN’s first Police Day on Saturday marking the establishment of Madras District Police Act of 1859 which led to the modern police force.

CM MK Stalin had announced commemoration of this day in the 2025-26 budget session which later led to a GO directing an annual celebration of the day. Varied events were held like the pledge ceremony, homage to police martyrs, public outreach initiatives, and cultural events involving police families and community.

At the TN police headquarters in Mylapore, a special screening on the police force was held. The Head of Police Force in-charge (HoPF) and DGP G Venkatraman awarded the Chief Minister’s trophy for best police stations in 2023 to 46 Station House Officers.

Venkatraman urged the cops to dedicate themselves to duty, honour, and service, to uphold justice without fear or favour, to maintain discipline and integrity, and to serve the public with compassion.