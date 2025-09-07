Narayanasamy urges Pondy Governor to keep away from politics

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday questioned the meetings of the Lieutenant Governor with BJP functionaries and urged him to stay away from politics.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress party office, Narayanasamy said, “The Lieutenant Governor has recently been meeting BJP leaders. BJP state president Ramalingam has been introducing party functionaries to him, and even Hindu Munnani members are meeting him. What is the background to this? According to the Indian Constitution, the LG should remain above politics. In Puducherry, successive LGs have stayed away from political activities and refrained from interfering in governance. Even during the Congress government’s tenure, LGs were not close to political parties. But former LG Tamilisai Soundararajan became a part of the BJP, turning Raj Nivas into a party office. Similarly, Kiran Bedi acted as a puppet of the BJP.”

Narayanasamy said, “The present LG is an IAS officer who had a good record of administration in Gujarat. I do not know how Gujarat functions, but people of Puducherry are very vigilant. It will be good for him and for the Union Territory if he keeps away from politics. The LG is supposed to be neutral.”