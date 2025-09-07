Students, residents call for enhanced facilities at Eriyur Arts and Science College

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Eriyur urged the higher education department to improve infrastructure at the Eriyur Arts and Science College where over 370 students are enrolled for graduation courses.

Drinking water stations, laboratory facilities, classrooms, and other amenities need to be set up, they stated.

The Tamil Nadu government opened the Eriyur Arts and Science College (EASC) in 2022. It has been conducting five courses for the past three years and the first batch of 185 students successfully graduated this year.

The college has been functioning out of the government higher secondary school in Eriyur.

Speaking to TNIE, K Priyadarshini, a resident of Eriyur, said, "There is a severe lack of infrastructure and amenities. Inadequate restrooms and the lack of clean drinking water are major concerns. It is difficult for students and new students in particular are disappointed with the apathy of the college administration even though parents and students appealed to them several times over the years."

A student, R Krishnamoorthi (name changed) from Pennagaram said, "We do not have enough classrooms and laboratories to accommodate all the students. Without adequate educational infrastructure, the quality of education provided is impacted. Further there is severe lack of sanitation on the school campus. So we urge the higher education department to take steps to improve the situation."

When TNIE spoke to officials in the higher education department, they said, "Shortly after the college was opened, the government had allocated land for the EASC, but the works were halted due to a legal issue. A case is currently being conducted, and soon the matter will be resolved. Following this, funds will be allocated for new infrastructure."