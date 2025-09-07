TN commission sought for senior citizens to safeguard their rights

A Sankar, president of the Tamil Nadu senior citizens welfare association, said that elderly people are neglected, abused, and are subjected to various ill treatments in society. They also do not have proper care, comfort, and most of them suffer from memory loss and health issues. Hence, a statutory body is required to ensure that they are given their rights.

Rajesh (72), a senior citizen, said that the number of old age homes is high in urban areas compared to rural pockets, and everyone needs a dignified life as they grow older.

A few activists said that the state government should establish day care centres in rural areas, and in order to encourage the volunteers assisting old people, the government should also distribute awards.

When asked, Minister Jeevan told TNIE that the government has approved day care centres in every district. However, it will mostly come up in urban areas first. A commission for the elderly will be considered at high-level meetings.