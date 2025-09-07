Two years on, ‘high rent’ empties Rs 2-crore market complex in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Once a bustling market in the heart of the town, the Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Market has been reduced to a shadow of its past.

A fully constructed market complex with toilet facilities and roughly 30 individual shops at the exterior and nearly 20 co-joined facilities for fish and meat shops on the inside, the market was inaugurated nearly two years ago at Rs 2.23 crore. Fewer than 10 shops in the exterior have been occupied by shopkeepers, with the rest of the facilities put to sleep.

The shopkeepers, fisherwomen and butchers flag high rentals and deposit amounts as the issue for taking a shop in the complex. The market complex is built by demolishing an old market complex which operated for decades.

Fish markets and meat shops were present inside the old market, but it is now inaccessible to the fisherwomen and butchers who moved out during the construction.

V Vedhavadhi, a fisherwoman from Akkaraipettai, who used to sell fish inside the complex said, "There used to be a huge crowd every day in the fish market, and we ran a really profitable business."

She now sits somewhere inside another market complex, along with other fisherwomen, where they have no visibility. "The sales have gone down drastically, and the public doesn't know where we are. They move to other markets," she added.