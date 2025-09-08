Narrow escape for child, parents as wild elephant attacks car in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, had a miraculous escape as a wild elephant attacked their car at the 31st hairpin bend at Geddai near Manjoor on Saturday afternoon.

The animal blocked the car owned by Deepak, a resident of Kundha Bridge near Manjoor, when he was travelling along with his wife and daughter.

The single tusker placed one of its legs over the bonnet and subsequently damaged the windshield. Immediately, it turned around and lifted the car damaging the right rear door. The tusk pierced the door but Deepak’s wife and daughter who were in the rear seat were unharmed.

“We were shocked due to the aggressive behavior of the elephant. I pacified my daughter and wife as they screamed. The entire attack happened within 10 minutes,” said Deepak.