Seven schools in Tiruchy await upgrade despite meeting criteria

TIRUCHY: At least seven middle schools across Tiruchy district are awaiting upgradation to high schools, with residents and elected representatives pressing for approval despite the Education Department citing infrastructural and eligibility hurdles. Among the institutions seeking upgradation is Dr Rajan Corporation Middle School in Srirangam, which has been waiting for over three years despite fulfilling key requirements such as land, a new campus, and sufficient student strength.

The school had even deposited the mandatory Rs 1 lakh fee, but it has not received any Government Order (G.O.) to confirm the upgradation. “Srirangam town does not have a government high school, and every year many children are forced to travel to other parts of the city. An upgrade here would greatly benefit families,” said S N Mohan Ram of the Srirangam People Welfare Association.

Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi has recommended Middle schools in Muthapudayanpatti, Periyapatti, and Navalurkottapattu for upgradation. “If these middle schools are upgraded, many families will be encouraged to send their girls to government high schools. They can also benefit from government welfare schemes, instead of being pushed towards private institutions,” he said.