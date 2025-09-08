Three youngsters killed after bike collides head-on with TN govt bus

TIRUNELVELI: Three youngsters were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a TNSTC bus on the Tiruvalluvar bridge in Tirunelveli district early on Sunday.

The deceased were identified by the city police as Lokesh (23), Santhosh (22) and Sadiq (22). Sources said Lokesh was employed at a fuel station in Tirunelveli, while Sadiq worked at a restaurant in Palayamkottai. Santhosh, who was employed at a lathe unit in Coimbatore, had recently come to his grandmother’s house in the city.

“The three friends had gone together on a two-wheeler towards Tirunelveli Junction to have tea when the accident occurred,” said sources.

The TNSTC bus, driven by Raja of Alangulam and bound for Tenkasi, left the new bus stand around 1.15 am. As the bus entered the Tiruvalluvar bridge, the youngsters’ two-wheeler lost control and rammed the bus head-on, sources said.