Tribal dance to entertain tourists at Baralikkadu eco-tourism spot

COIMBATORE: In a bid to entertain tourists, officials of the Coimbatore forest division have engaged tribals to perform their traditional dance as part of Baralikkadu eco-tourism activities, from Saturday.

The tribals offer sukku coffee to welcome the tourists, who will then be taken on a coracle ride in Bhavani River and lunch prepared by the tribals will be provided. After lunch, tourists will be allowed to bathe in the Bhavani. These activities are part of the Baralikkadu eco-tourism package.

"We have created an opportunity for the tribals to earn by performing their traditional dance with music, as many in the neighbouring villages are unemployed. The programme commenced on Saturday. Currently, we are collecting Rs 700 per adult and Rs 600 per child for the package. To pay the tribal dancers, we have recently hiked the ticket prices by Rs 100," said Karamadai Forest Range officer Joseph Stalin.